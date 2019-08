The last event this year of the Falls Downtown Fridays will take place Aug. 9 from 5-10 p.m. in downtown Cuyahoga Falls.

Culture Fest will celebrate the many cultures that make up the city, Mayor Don Walters said.

The event includes local music, retail, food and family-friendly activities.

For more information on Falls Downtown Fridays, please visit: https://bit.ly/2Zoh4mP.