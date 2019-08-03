Rock concert: Heart, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Elle King will perform at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on Sunday. The concert starts at 7 p.m. For more information, visit Livenation.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Summer concert: The Akron Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. in Goodyear Heights Metro Park. There will also be a food truck.

Rock and football: Imagine Dragons will perform at 8 p.m. at the Concert for Legends at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Bishop Briggs is the opening act. For more information, go to Ticketmaster.com.