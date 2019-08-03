Complain away.

It was indeed a very, very hot July in Akron. It rained a lot, too.

And now you have a weather record to back up your misery.

The National Weather Service says July will go down as one of the Top 10 hottest ever and we had a lot more rain than normal.

The highest average temperature for July in Akron (as recorded at the Akron-Canton Airport) was 76 degrees — coming in at No. 7. Weather records for Akron date back to 1887.

Some 7 inches of rain fell in the Rubber City in July — well above the average of 4 inches for the month.

The weather for Akron is fairly dull in the coming days with high temperatures in the mid-80s every day through Thursday.

Sunny skies are predicted with a chance of rain Sunday afternoon with more steady rainy weather expected to return Tuesday.

