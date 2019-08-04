A wave of mass shootings across the United States, including a gunman’s early morning attack that left nine people dead and at least 27 people injured in Dayton just hours after 20 people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a rampage in Texas, created a wary backdrop Sunday for a slate of high-profile events across the region.

With sunny skies and temperatures reaching into the mid-80s Sunday, heavy crowds will head out to events timed to capture perfect summer weather, including:

• The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival’s Concert for Legends, with Imagine Dragons and Bishop Briggs, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

• The conclusion of the 2019 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg.

• Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Heart performing at Blossom Music Center.

• The FEST, an annual Diocese of Cleveland family festival featuring Christian music in Wickliffe.

• Home games for the surging Cleveland Indians and Akron RubberDucks.

• The conclusion of the Ohio State Fair in Columbus.

• The final day of special retail sales tied to Ohio’s tax-free holiday for certain back-to-school purchases.

Increased precautions have become commonplace at ticketed events, where the controlled flow of people is easier to monitor for weapons — and security patrols are highly visible. Those planning to enjoy a special event Sunday should proceed with the expectation that heightened safety measures will be on the minds of event operators, too; plan to arrive earlier to adjust for the potential of extra screening time at the gate.

Even at The FEST, which does not charge admission, persons entering the premises at the Center for Pastoral Leadership are subject to searches of all bags, coolers, strollers and possessions – and no weapons of any kind are permitted on the grounds, according to the event’s website.

Bishop Nelson Perez, who will celebrate Mass at 8 p.m. before the festival concludes with fireworks, issued statements Saturday night and again on Sunday morning condemning the violence in El Paso and Dayton.

“Just hours after we learned the details of the horrific shooting incident in El Paso, Texas we now mourn the loss of innocent lives in our home state, in the city of Dayton,” he wrote Sunday. “Again and again we are stunned by this unthinkable violence and loss of life. We pray for our sisters and brothers in Dayton, for those who died, for those who were injured and their families. We remember those first responders who bravely entered into harm’s way to protect others.”

In his Saturday night message, he said: “ We also remember in prayer the people of Gilroy, California who endured a similar shooting attack earlier this week at an outdoor event where people died and others were wounded. We implore all people of goodwill, especially our legislative leaders, to work together to find meaningful solutions to the scourge of gun violence in our society today.”