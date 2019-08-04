Gunfire rang out in an Akron neighborhood Sunday afternoon, leaving one man dead and another wounded.

Police officers and medics converged shortly after 1 p.m. at Gale and Crosby streets in West Hill after receiving a 911 call that two people had been shot.

One wounded man, whom police have not identified, was taken by ambulance to an Akron hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

A second shooting victim was found dead outside of a two-story apartment building.

Akron police have not released any details about what have might have precipitated the shooting and whether there were multiple gunmen.

Neighbors reported hearing anywhere from six to 10 gunshots.

A relative of one of the shooting victims who asked not to be identified arrived as Akron detectives were beginning to process the crime scene that closed off the entire intersection.

"He's gone. He's gone," the woman cried. "He's gone."

The shooting happened just as services ended at the nearby House of Prayer For All People on South Balch Street.

Parishioner Willene Holsey said she drove up on the chaotic scene just after the shooting and believes "God sent her" to help the scared neighbors and console the families of those who had been shot.

Holsey said the gun violence has to end in a city that has seen its fair share of shootings this summer.

"These people belong to somebody," she said. "Somebody cares that these lives are lost. This is somebody's kid. This is somebody's father. This is somebody's uncle.

"This is enough of this."

