1 Straight lines: The Drum Corps International 2019 Tour of Champions is in Akron on Monday night. The competition — featuring the Bluecoats of Canton; Blue Knights of Denver; Boston Crusaders of Boston; Carolina Crown of Fort Mill, South Carolina; The Cavaliers of Rosemont, Illinois; Crossmen of San Antonio, Texas; Mandarins of Sacramento, California; the Phantom Regiment of Rockford, Illinois; and Santa Clara Vanguard of Santa Clara, California — will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the gate.

2 Book signing: There will be a book signing with Timothy Carroll at 6 p.m. Monday at the Kave Coffee Bar in Barberton. Carroll is the author of "World War II Akron."