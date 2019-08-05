Akron’s engineer since 2012 has retired and the city is launching a national search for a new one.

James “Jim” Hewitt called the job a “journey of a lifetime.” His last day was July 31.

He began as an engineering technician for the city in May 1988.

During his career with the city, Hewitt worked on several large projects, including Canal Park Stadium, Firestone Stadium, Mud Run Golf Course, and various parking deck and sewer projects, including the Ohio Canal Interceptor Tunnel — the “Rosie” project.

Mayor Dan Horrigan said the city is looking for an engineer who combines engineering skills and social awareness about the effect of projects on residents. He hopes to fill the position within 90 days.

“I will be seeking to appoint a city engineer who has the highest level of engineering expertise and an appreciation for the very real impact that construction has on neighborhoods, taxpayers, motorists, and workers,” Horrigan said. “…[T]his position is key to my vision to achieve growth with equity, across the city.”

Hewitt began an interim program in 2006 for Akron Public Schools students considering the utility profession. He has volunteered with various organizations, including the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition and the American Heart Association.

“I am proud to call the city of Akron home and will miss working with the extraordinary employees here," Hewitt said.

Mark Moore is acting as interim city engineer. He previously served as manager of the Engineering Bureau’s Construction Division.

