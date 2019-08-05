Two Akron men exchanged gunfire Sunday afternoon following an argument in the city's West Hill neighborhood, leaving one dead and another with life-threatening injuries, Akron police said.

Karrtel McGowan, 28, of Akron died of a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man was injured and is in the hospital. He has not been identified publicly.

Capt. David Laughlin said authorities are still trying to determine what led to the deadly confrontation, which took place just after 1 p.m. on Gale Street. Neighbors reported hearing six to 10 gunshots.

Laughlin said the two men got into an argument. One of the men left the scene, returned later and the two exchanged gunfire, he said.

"Don't know the backstory to it yet, but there was a confrontation of sorts between the two gentlemen," Laughlin said.