An Akron man who sought to withdraw his guilty plea in the shooting death of his adult grandson changed his mind again Monday.

Dann Schaffer decided to let his plea stand. He will be sentenced at 1 p.m. Friday by Summit County Common Pleas Judge Kathryn Michael.

Schaffer, 62, pleaded guilty in February to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification. He later sought to withdraw his plea and requested a new attorney.

In April, Michael allowed Paul Grant to withdraw as Schaffer’s lawyer and appointed Bill and Andrea Whitaker, father and daughter attorneys, to represent him. She also gave the Whitakers time to review the case and consult with Schaffer.

Schaffer is accused of shooting and killing his grandson Cody Czerpak, 22, on Aug. 19 with a shotgun at Schaffer’s Rothrock Avenue home in Akron’s Summit Lake neighborhood. Czerpak was living with his grandfather at the time.

Several family members were home during the shooting. Prosecutors said Schaffer was highly intoxicated and that when a family member asked what happened after the shooting, he sat down and shrugged his shoulders. Schaffer said he didn’t remember what happened, according to court documents.

Schaffer was charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault with gun specifications.

With the plea deal, Schaffer faces up to 14 years in prison. If convicted of murder, he would face a life sentence.

A hearing was expected to be held on Schaffer’s request to withdraw his plea and proceed to trial on Monday afternoon. Instead, the Whitakers announced that Schaffer now wanted to keep his plea in place.

Bill and Andrea Whitaker declined to comment until after the sentencing.

Michael asked Schaffer if he was aware of the rights he was giving up by keeping his plea. He answered, “Yes ma’am,” to each of her questions.

