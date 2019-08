Akron police are investigating shots being fired Sunday night in the city's Cascade Valley neighborhood.

No one was injured in the shooting, which took place outside 21 Furnace St. The area is home to the Northside Marketplace, Northside Lofts, Courtyard by Marriott and Luigi's Restaurant.

"It looks like an unknown number of people were shooting at each other," Capt. David Laughlin said.

Some buildings and a vehicle were hit by gunfire, he said.

There are no suspects.