A familiar face is taking over as president and chief executive officer at the Akron Urban League.

The nonprofit has hired Teresa R. LeGrair as its new leader.

LeGrair, who served as vice president of operations from 2003 to 2005, succeeds interim CEO Larry Chadwick. She is expected to begin her new role Sept. 3.

“I am honored to be selected to lead the Akron Urban League and help advance the organization’s mission,” she said in a prepared statement. “Upon meeting community leadership, board members and staff I knew this was a perfect fit.”

LeGrair most recently served as the director of community investment for the Akron Community Foundation. She previously was president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve and a vice president of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

Her other experience includes working for the National Inventors Hall of Fame and Aetna Health Plans. She has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Malone University.

“Our board is excited to have someone with Teresa’s vast amount of nonprofit leadership experience and knowledge of Akron and Summit County to be the Urban League’s champion and advocate," Akron Urban League Board Chairwoman Theresa Carter said in a prepared statement. "Her experience, specifically in fundraising, management and relationship-building are the skills we are most excited about.”