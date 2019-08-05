CHESTER TWP. — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is seeking the public's help in identifying a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle at 1:47 a.m. Sunday on Overton Road near McAfee Road in Wayne County.

A 2010 Honda CR-V driven by Joseph Bruch, 26, was traveling northbound on Overton and hit a male pedestrian who was in the roadway, the patrol said. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by a helicopter ambulance to Summa Akron City Hospital. The driver did not sustain any injuries.

The identity of the male pedestrian is unknown. Anyone with information about the crash, which remains under investigation, is asked to contact the Wooster post of the patrol at 330-264-0575.