Officials in Georgia have arrested a Summit County man on multiple charges stemming from a Friday morning shooting in Canton.

Brian Tichon, 34, of 6790 Christman Road, in Green, was charged with attempted murder, felonious assault, discharging a firearm near a prohibited premises and discharging a firearm. Canton police said Tichon was arrested Sunday morning in Bryan County, Georgia.

Police believe Tichon shot and wounded a man as the result of a domestic dispute.

According to court records, Tichon waited for the man, then pulled a gun and began firing. Court records state some of the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of 49th Street NW.

The man drove away from the scene, heading south on Market Avenue N, and Tichon followed, according to police reports.

Police said the man intended to drive to the Canton Police Department. As he got closer to downtown, however, he became caught in traffic leaving the annual Hall of Fame Fashion Show, which is part of Enshrinement Week activities. He talked to police, who called an ambulance that took him to Mercy Medical Center.

According to police, the man was treated at the hospital and released. Police said he suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and chest.

Police said Tichon and the man know each other and that the shooting stemmed from a dispute over child custody.