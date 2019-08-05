The First Tee of Greater Akron will host its fifth annual “Putting with Police” event from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at Mud Run Golf Course & Driving Range, 2000 S. Hawkins Ave.

The goal is to create positive interactions between youth and police. Law enforcement representatives from more than 10 local and state agencies will attend.

A Facebook Live event is planned at 11 a.m.

Police vehicles and equipment will be on display. There also will be “Best Cruiser” contest, a police airplane flyover and putting contest. Skyway Drive-In Green will provide food for children.

The Monsters Summer Tour will make an appearance, with kids having the opportunity to participate in an interactive hockey tour. The Canton Charge will also be in attendance with an inflatable basketball hoop and a special appearance by mascot Pozzie.