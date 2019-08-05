A grassy area at Akron's North high school was plowed the old-fashioned way — with horses — Monday afternoon for a new teaching garden.

The garden will be used this fall by students in science and other classes. Spearheading the project is ninth-grade science teacher Dana Starvaggi.

North high school has a large population of students from areas of Southeast Asia where horses are still used regularly to plow fields.

Starvaggi received a grant from the GAR Foundation of Akron for the garden project.

Tom Crain brought some students from his farm-to-school summer program at nearby Jennings middle school to see horses in action. Crain is co-founder of Shanti Community Farms Inc., a nonprofit that will manage the garden. Shanti works with area immigrants on various agricultural-related projects.

Starvaggi said students will help plant cool weather crops — such as spinach and radishes — in the garden when the new school year begins.