Kids' creepy flick

There will be a free showing of the "House with a Clock in Its Walls" at 1 p.m. Thursday. The movie starring Jack Black will be shown at the Akron-Summit Public Library in downtown Akron.

Free movie

This week's Movies@Main is "Alita: Battle Angel," which tells the story of an amnesiac cyborg seeking to learn about her past and future. The free movie will screen at 6:30 p.m. at the Akron-Summit Public Library in downtown Akron. The movie stars Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz and Jennifer Connelly.

Plane arrival

The MAPS Air Museum is hosting the Collings Foundation’s “Wings of Freedom 30th Anniversary Tour” Friday afternoon through Sunday. World War II bombers on display include a B-24 Liberator, a B-17 Flying Fortress and a B-25 Mitchell along with a P-51 Mustang Fighter. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6 to 12. The MAPS Air Museum is located on the west side of the Akron Canton Airport at 2260 International Parkway off state Route 241 in Green.

Airship clips

The University of Akron Archival Services will host a free screening of segments of 14 historic airship films at 2 p.m. Friday. The event will be in Room 567 of the Polsky Building. The films are part of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Records donated to the university in 2013 and date back to 1929 to 1933 and include rare footage of the construction, christening and maiden flights of the U.S.S. Akron (ZRS-4) and U.S.S. Macon (ZRS-5).

Hear them roar

The Akron Zoo will mark World Lion Day on Saturday. There will be educational talks and lion-themed activities. The special activities are included with zoo admission.

Concert night

Donnie Iris and the Cruisers will perform at Lock 3 Saturday night. The gates open at 6 p.m. with the opener Marti Jones and Don Dixon taking the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $35. Visit www.donnieiris.com for more.

— Craig Webb