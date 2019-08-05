AKRON

Man retains guilty plea

in grandson's death

An Akron man who sought to withdraw his guilty plea for the shooting death of his adult grandson changed his mind again Monday.

Dann Schaffer decided to let his plea stand. He will be sentenced at 1 p.m. Friday by Summit County Common Pleas Judge Kathryn Michael.

Schaffer, 62, pleaded guilty in February to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification. He later sought to withdraw his plea and requested a new attorney.

Schaffer is accused of shooting and killing his grandson Cody Czerpak, 22, on Aug. 19 at Schaffer’s Rothrock Avenue home in Akron’s Summit Lake neighborhood.

Schaffer was charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault with gun specifications.

With the plea deal, Schaffer faces up to 14 years in prison. If convicted of murder, he would face a life sentence.

Man, 28, shot and killed

following argument



Two Akron men exchanged gunfire Sunday afternoon following an argument in the city's West Hill neighborhood, leaving one dead and another with life-threatening injuries, Akron police said.

Karrtel McGowan, 28, of Akron died of a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. He has not been identified.

Capt. David Laughlin said authorities are still trying to determine what led to the confrontation, which took place just after 1 p.m. on Gale Street. Neighbors reported hearing six to 10 gunshots.

Laughlin said the two men got into an argument. One of the men left the scene, returned and the two exchanged gunfire, he said.

No arrests have been made.

City launches search

to replace city engineer

Akron’s engineer since 2012 has retired and the city is launching a national search for a new one.

James “Jim” Hewitt called the job a “journey of a lifetime.” His last day was July 31.

He began as an engineering technician for the city in May 1988.

Mayor Dan Horrigan said the city is looking for an engineer who combines engineering skills and social awareness about the effect of projects on residents. He hopes to fill the position within 90 days.

“I am proud to call the city of Akron home and will miss working with the extraordinary employees here," Hewitt said.

Mark Moore is acting as interim city engineer. He previously served as manager of the Engineering Bureau’s Construction Division.

Police investigate shooting

near Northside Marketplace

Police are investigating shots being fired Sunday night in the city's Cascade Valley neighborhood.

No one was injured in the shooting, which took place outside 21 Furnace St. The area is home to the Northside Marketplace, Northside Lofts, Courtyard by Marriott and Luigi's Restaurant.

"It looks like an unknown number of people were shooting at each other," Capt. David Laughlin said.

Some buildings and a vehicle were hit by gunfire, he said.

There are no suspects.

Bicyclist punched in head

outside restaurant

A man riding a bike near an Akron Popeye’s Chicken on Sunday reportedly was punched in the head so hard he collapsed and was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital.

The 58-year-old suffered bleeding and swelling to his head after the attack, police said. He was found unconscious in the North Howard Street restaurant’s parking lot after the blow.

Police reports say an unidentified man walked up to the victim and swung at him once, knocking him to the pavement.

The suspect fled north on North Howard Street.





WAYNE COUNTY

Authorities seek help to ID

pedestrian struck by vehicle

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is seeking the public's help in identifying a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle at 1:47 a.m. Sunday on Overton Road near McAfee Road in Chester Township.

A 2010 Honda CR-V driven by Joseph Bruch, 26, was northbound on Overton and hit a male pedestrian who was in the roadway, the patrol said. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by a helicopter ambulance to Summa Akron City Hospital. The driver did not sustain any injuries.

The identity of the male pedestrian is unknown. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Wooster post of the patrol at 330-264-0575.