Will Hubin was one of those kids whose wallpaper and bed sheets were covered in airplanes and who loved building model airplanes. By the time he took his first flight in the late 1940s, he was hooked.

Now, he shares his passion for planes with children by taking them for their first flight, at no charge, in his four-seat 2008 Diamond DA-40 aircraft through the local Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles program.

“It’s a lot of fun and pretty rewarding. Anyone who loves flying likes to introduce others to it. It’s true of anything, any hobbyist. Some will talk constantly but they’re ecstatic,” said Hubin, a retired Kent State University physics professor.

In the three years since the Portage chapter of the EAA was started, Hubin has flown with more than 30 kids, sometimes staying late at Young Eagles days to offer rides to adults who want a chance as well. Hubin also has donated flights to be auctioned for charity, most recently for Haven of Rest Ministries in Akron.

“Will is a Young Eagles machine. He’ll show up and will fly kids all day long. As long as there’s somebody to fly, he’ll be there flying him. He’s got a real quiet dignity about him, but he’s super knowledgeable about aviation and when he gets talking, you can tell he loves it,” said Chris Mars, president of the Portage EAA.

Hubin learned to fly in 1962 when he was earning a doctorate in physics at the University of Illinois and has been flying ever since, adding commercial, instrument, instructor, multi-engine and seaplane ratings. He has logged about 6,300 hours, including 974 hours in his current airplane, which he purchased in 2015.

Hubin joined the EAA in 1964, a little over a decade after the organization was formed. As a result, he has one of the lowest membership numbers, 21839.

When he arrived at Kent State University in 1968, he found that he was expected to teach an aerodynamics course and ended up writing a textbook for pilots.

Although Hubin has been flying for Young Eagles for a few years, the program was launched in 1992 and has introduced more than 2 million young people to flight. In addition to a free flight, Young Eagles also receive a prepaid first flying lesson if they complete a ground school course online and receive a subscription to an EAA magazine.

Typically, a flight in a small airplane would run between $70 to $80 per person, Mars said.

It’s clear why kids love to ride in his plane. On a recent flight, always a professor, he explained the aerodynamics and that much airplane terminology is rooted in French like the aileron, a panel near the tip of the wing, and the empennage, which describes the entire tail section.

As he took off, he described every function as he ran through his preflight check, and in the air, pointed out local landmarks like Kent State’s Dix Stadium and an Akron water reservoir.

“It’s a fine aircraft to introduce people to the beauty and romance of flight. There is something about the moment an aircraft gains enough lift to rise up from the runway and into a new three-dimensional world that never loses its enchantment for me," he said.

The next EAA Young Eagles event will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Portage County Regional Airport. Registration is not required and flights are given on a first-come, first-served basis. To learn more about the EAA and the Young Eagles program, visit www.eaa.org.

Reporter Krista S. Kano can be reached at 330-541-9416, kkano@recordpub.com or on Twitter @KristaKanoRCedu.