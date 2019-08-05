An Akron community activist is accused of threatening police after she was charged early Saturday morning with operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to control and driving without a valid license following a crash.

Darrita Davis, 42, of Akron, who has organized the Stop the Violence Akron Movement and Akron Organizing Collaborative, is accused of striking an unoccupied van parked on Stanton Avenue near Marcy Street in South Akron at 1:12 a.m. and then leaving the scene, a police report says. She later pulled into a parking lot at 350 E. South St. where police found her and her damaged Jeep Cherokee.

"The female exited the Jeep and began stumbling around," a police report says. "The female driver had a strong odor of alcohol and slurred speech. When asked about the accident she said that someone hit her vehicle."

The report says Davis was placed in handcuffs and put in the rear of a police cruiser.

"While in the rear of the vehicle she began kicking the windows and the center divider," the report said. "The suspect also made verbal threats to officers and yelled profanity's [sic] during the incident. The suspect was taken to the police station for further OVI testing. While at the police station the suspect continued to threaten officers."

Police Capt. David Laughlin said he did not know what the specific threats entailed.

Davis, who couldn't be reached for comment, refused to submit to alcohol testing or sign her citation, the report said.

Davis had pleaded guilty July 16 in Akron Municipal Court to a reduced charge of reckless operation stemming from an OVI arrest in December, according to court records.