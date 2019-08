1 Blossom concert: Breaking Benjamin will perform at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on Tuesday night. For more, visit Livenation.com or Ticketmaster.com.

2 Jam session: Akron's ReaL DeaL, the so-called Emperors Of Old School R&B, will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Joy Park Community Center at 825 Fuller St. in Akron.