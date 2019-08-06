The 2019 Tour of Champions show in its new location at InfoCision Stadium had fans excited — more room, more amenities.

AKRON In true Bloo fashion, the Canton Bluecoats wowed the crowd and the judges.

The hometown favorites, who garner huge cheers of "Bloo" from their adoring fans, earned top spot besting second place finisher Santa Clara Vanguard by a point at the annual show which closes the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival.

The new venue for the 2019 Tour of Champions drum corps show also had fans talking.

For more than two decades, the event was held at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Last year, officials announced the show had outgrown the Massillon venue and was moving to InfoCision Stadium on the campus of the University of Akron.

The show might have moved a little more than 20 miles north, but the energy wasn't any different as nine drum corps from across the United States took the field through the night.

The excitement was high as fans stood outside of the stadium waiting to go through security to enter the venue.

Many praised the move saying they liked Tiger Stadium but InfoCision offers more space and more amenities, including multiple concession stands and bathrooms. Ample parking also was available, attendees said.

Canton resident Patti Helms and her mother, Maryalice Ross of Massillon, never miss the show. They attend many Enshrinement events throughout the celebration, including the fashion show, gold jacket dinner and parade.

Moving the event out of their backyard to InfoCision Stadium was a welcome change, Helms said. It provided a better viewing point for her mother who uses a motorized scooter to get around.

"The atmosphere is better," Helms said. "There is a little more room to breath."

Friends Lauren Stillwagon and Delaney Phillips have been attending the Tour of Champions for several years.

"It's cool how we can look down (on the corps)," Stillwagon, of Louisville, said. "It's cool seeing it in a college venue."

For Matthew Bennett it was the first time he attended a DCI show and he was blown away.

Bennett and his dad, Jim, traveled about an hour from the Amherst area.

He learned about drum corps through a band director, a former member of the Canton Bluecoats.

"It's better than high school (marching band)," the teen joked. "I really like it."

Jim Bennett never gave marching band a second thought until his son picked up an instrument and joined the band. After seeing the drum crops performance, the elder Bennett was hooked.

"It's pretty awesome," he said, adding that InfoCision is a thrilling backdrop for the show.

The Akron show is the last stop on the Drum Corps International summer tour. The World Champions begin Thursday.

The Bluecoats are coming off a big win in Allentown, Pa., where they took first among the top-ranked corps besting the Blue Devils from Concrod, Calif., and Santa Clara (Calif.) Vanguard.

The three corps have been at the top of the DCI standings all season and are expected to be contenders at the World Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this weekend.

The Bluecoats go into the championship as the No. 1 seed.

This year's Bluecoats show features Beatles hits such as "I want to Hold Your Hand," "Eleanor Rigby," "Come Together," and "Blackbird."

Mondays' performance didn't disappoint. The Bluecoats' show was a visual treat as a sea of blue and psychedelic colors raced across the field as they brought the well-known Beatles hits to life. The encore of "Hey Jude" had fans on their feet to end the 2019 touring season.

