Women’s March NEO will hold a candlelight vigil for the victims of Dayton and El Paso, Texas, on Saturday in Cuyahoga Falls.

The organization will gather at the First Christian Church, 230 Stow Ave., at 7:30 p.m. for an 8 p.m. rally.

At 9 p.m., the vigil will take place.

The group will advocate for gun law reforms during the event.

Speakers are planned.

The Women’s March national organization is best known for its Jan. 21, 2017, Women’s March in Washington featuring dozens of celebrities and politicians.