A Summit County transitional housing program for drug-addicted men has landed in disarray, with clients moving to other facilities.

The situation springs from a months-long dispute between Denny Wilson, the founder and chief executive of Akron-based FI Community Housing, and the organization’s board of directors.

Wilson said a board member recently told him he has been fired, but he added there is no evidence the board ever formally took action against him.

Because of fears that the dispute will hurt residential clients on their paths to sustained recovery, Wilson said two of the program’s men were moved to other facilities Thursday — with other men planning to be moved elsewhere Friday and still more next week.

Summit County ADM — Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health — Services Board said it is aware of the dispute and placed staff in the building this week to monitor the 14-bed halfway-house program at 1445 Frederick Blvd. ADM contracts with FI Housing.

“We’re trying to seek some clarity," said Gerald Craig, executive director of Summit County ADM. "There have been allegations on both sides challenging the authority of the other party.”

ADM became aware of conflicts between Wilson and the organization’s board of directors several weeks ago, he said.

“We are trying not to be in the center of the dispute. The organization needs to work out its differences,” Craig said.

“We’re monitoring the situation to make sure the residents’ needs are being met,” he said. “We want to proceed carefully and make sure we protect everybody’s rights.”

Wilson said his main concern is the health and well-being of the men at FI.

The head of FI Community Housing’s board of directors could not be reached for comment Thursday.

FI Community Housing, which has struggled financially, moved from another Akron site into the Frederick Boulevard property in 2017 following help from city and county resources. The property is owned by the Summit County Land Bank.

Wilson, a recovering addict, founded FI Community Housing about seven years ago to help men recovering from addiction sustain long-term sobriety. The program provides food, shelter, clothing and other support for men coming out of prison, drug treatment facilities, or returning home from war.

Wilson and the organization have won accolades for their work and community involvement.

The Greater Akron Chamber in June honored FI Community Housing at its 2019 Business Awards program, giving the organization its “Best Origin Story” for the inspiration it has provided.

Wilson in 2016 was recognized with a BMe Leader Award given to “everyday” black men who are doing good in their communities by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

During a bitter cold spell in February 2015, FI partnered with the American Red Cross and Summit County Emergency Management to provide overnight shelter for men and women at its old location on Johnston Street.

