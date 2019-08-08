CUYAHOGA FALLS — A municipal board will meet next week to discuss the possibility of establishing a national historic district in a city neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga Falls Design and Historic Review Board will host a meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Natatorium, 2345 Fourth St., to discuss the proposed Berkshire Park Subdivision Historic District.

The district’s boundaries would run roughly from Roosevelt Avenue to the north, Whitelaw Street to the east, Berk Street to the west, and Fourth Street to the south, Community Development Director Diana Colavecchio said.

She told City Council in the spring that her office has identified many historical structures in that area.

Colavecchio said consultants Wendy Naylor and Diana Wellman from Naylor and Wellman will deliver a report at the meeting. The two were hired by the city to conduct an inventory of the homes that would be located in the potential district.

“They will be present to discuss what the National Register is, review the district’s proposed boundaries and review what such a designation would mean and not mean for property owners,” said Colavecchio.

Council in April accepted an $11,462 state grant in connection with plans to nominate the Berkshire neighborhood for a National Historic District designation. Colavecchio said the city’s matching amount is $8,070. The total amount of $19,532 was used to hire Naylor and Wellman to perform the inventory of homes.

She added the first draft creating the boundaries of the historic district must be submitted to the city by Oct. 15. Once the boundaries are finalized, the nomination document would first go to the State Historic Preservation Office for its approval, and then to the secretary of interior with the National Parks Service for the final approval.

After the nomination form is submitted, there will be another public meeting in February 2020.