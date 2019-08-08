COLUMBUS — Democrats in Ohio’s General Assembly are finding what appears to be a rare ally from across the aisle on gun legislation.

Sen. Peggy Lehner, a Republican from the Dayton suburb of Kettering, intends to become a primary sponsor of a "red flag" proposal, Senate Bill 19, that has languished in committee without a hearing since Sen. Sandra Williams, D-Cleveland, introduced it with six Democratic co-sponsors in February.

Lehner said Thursday that she has commitments from other Republicans, whom she declined to identify, who are interested in co-sponsoring the legislation after a gunman shot and killed nine people and injured several others in Dayton's Oregon district early Sunday.

“At the time [the legislation was introduced], I didn’t feel that there was the momentum to get anything significant passed in the legislature,” Lehner said. “I think that has changed largely because of what just occurred in Dayton. I think that in order to be successful, the passage of that, it’s important to be bipartisan.”

In December, Lehner voted against a stripped-down version of a stand-your-ground bill that fellow Republicans in the Senate passed. She said at the time that the Senate's response to shooting deaths in Ohio had been "to do nothing about that."

"Even the most simple, common-sense measures have been rejected by this body. Instead, the only piece of legislation … is designed to protect the gun owner," she said then.

Williams mentioned during a news conference Wednesday on the steps of the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, where legislators from around the country gathered to call for gun reforms, that Lehner planned to support her bill.

“I think we’re making progress,” Williams said there. She noted, though, that John Kasich, a Republican, supported red-flag legislation as governor last year but could not get it passed despite his party controlling both chambers of the legislature.

A deadline of Friday has been set for co-sponsors to join the legislation, which would be reintroduced with bipartisan support.

Gov. Mike DeWine, who took office in January, introduced a multipoint legislative plan Tuesday to combat gun violence, including his own version of a red-flag proposal designed to remove guns from people deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.

DeWine’s office has not provided legislative language, but the Republican said that before guns could be seized, the owners would have a hearing in front of a judge within three days after the filing of a motion for a “safety protection order.”

A red-flag law could be used in conjunction with Ohio’s existing “pink slip” law that gives police, a judge or a mental health professional the authority to immediately involuntarily commit a person who is deemed a danger.

Williams’ legislation would allow a judge to issue an ex parte extreme-risk protection order if the petitioner asks for one without a hearing and includes detailed allegations based on firsthand knowledge “that the respondent poses a significant danger” to cause injury to themselves or others by possessing a gun. That order then could be used to remove guns from that person, and a hearing to issue the longer-term order would be scheduled within 14 days.

Democrats in the Ohio House introduced their own red-flag bill on Wednesday that allows for ex parte orders while requiring a hearing to lift or extend the order within three days.

Lehner said she is “very interested” in finding bipartisan agreement on a red-flag law, whether it’s Williams’ original legislation or a blend with DeWine’s proposal.

“I think we can all get behind one piece of legislation,” she said.

Lehner said she senses “momentum” among her legislative colleagues to address gun issues, and she said the shooting in Dayton has created a sense of urgency.

“The urgency of it, the absolute necessity of it, has certainly been solidified in my own mind and heart by what’s happened in my community this past week,” she said. “Anyone who spends any time on Fifth Street in the Oregon district right now comes away much more convicted that we need to do something, and we need to do it now.”