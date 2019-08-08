The suds and smiles were plentiful Thursday as 16 Akron Children's Hospital patients and others were blasted by foam and water from more than 20 firetrucks at Portage Lakes State Park in New Franklin.

The day was part of the weeklong Aluminum Cans for Burned Children Burn Camp for young burn survivors.

Nurses, firefighters, former campers and their families all turned out to take part in the decades-long annual event that features trucks from several area fire departments shooting water and foam at participants.

While children may be hesitant to show their scars on a normal day, firetruck day gives the children an opportunity to embrace their scars and support each other, organizers said.

Some of the children were able to reunite with and thank the first responders who were there for them at the time of their accidents.