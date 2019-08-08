A donation in honor of a Medina woman will help fund a new center for healing and wellness at Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital.

A $500,000 gift from Dave Logsdon in honor of his late wife, Jan, will establish the Logsdon Family Wellness Center for Integrative Medicine at Medina Hospital to address one of the hospital’s goals of offering more integrative medicine options for patients.

The Logsdons have shared that they learned firsthand about the value of nontraditional pain relief options when a massage therapist visited Jan Logsdon in Medina Hospital while she was battling cancer last year. The therapist’s services helped create an atmosphere of care and compassion that comforted the couple during a difficult time, the family said. She passed away in March 2018.

About $150,000 of the gift will be put to immediate use to support the construction and initial operations of the new center, with the rest being earmarked to create an endowment that will help sustain the center into the future. Services will include massage therapy, acupuncture, herbal therapies and nutrition consultations.

A temporary space in the Medina Hospital medical office building will start providing services until renovations to open the center in the hospital are complete.

The Logsdons have worked to improve healthcare for underserved populations and identify new initiatives to improve the community, the hospital said. In gratitude for such commitments, as well as their generous investment of time and resources to Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital over the years, Cleveland Clinic presented Dave Logsdon with its prestigious 2019 Crile Award in July. This annual award, named for one of Cleveland Clinic’s four founders, Dr. George W. Crile Sr., recognizes people who have made outstanding contributions of time, talent and resources to Cleveland Clinic.

Dave Logsdon is the chairman of Wayne Homes. He and his wife, Jan, were married for 42 years and raised their three children in Medina.