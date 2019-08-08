KENT — In 2017, Ohio had the second highest rate of drug overdose deaths in the nation, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Now, musicians are preparing to gather in Downtown Kent to combat the issue in their own way.

On Sunday, eight bands will perform at the Hometown Bank Plaza, 203 N. Water St., from noon to 9 p.m. to help stimulate conversation about opioid addiction and how everyday people can help end the crisis.

Two programs of Family and Community Services, a Portage County nonprofit, will mainly benefit from the event, said FCS Marketing and Development Director Amina Hall.

Event organizer Gaetano “Tom” Letizia said the event will be energetic, fun and informative.

A previous incarnation of the the event was called “The Blues vs. Opioids” and held in Cleveland. The Opioid Awareness Music Festival will have twice as many bands as that event and will also be closer to the perceived epicenter of the Ohio opioid crisis, Letizia said.

"Almost everybody who is a musician knows somebody who has either died, is currently addicted or who is recovering," Letizia said.

Though there will be some blues music featured at the event, Letizia said listeners can expect to hear lots of indie rock. Letizia said his own eight-piece band, Gaetano's Underworld Blues Band, will feature music that everyone can enjoy.

R&B group Hubb’s Groove is included in the lineup along with The Dog Friendly Band, Outlaws I & I, The Outside Voices, Thieves of Joy and the Sam Hooper Group. The Numbers Band, also known as 15-60-75, will finish out the night.

Each band will play for 45 minutes and have CDs for sale. A portion of each band's CD sales will go toward Family Community Services.

Speakers will step in during the band changeovers.

Portage County Judge Kevin Poland as well as representatives from the Kent fire and police departments will be among the speakers, along with several recovering addicts telling their success stories. Letizia said several mothers who have lost their children to drugs will also talk about removing the stigma of addiction.

Each of the eight bands will also introduce "action steps” to the audience. The purpose of them is to demonstrate what little things every day people can do to help combat the crisis, Letizia said. One of the steps includes talking to a young person in your life about the dangers of drugs. Letizia, a guitar teacher, said he makes sure to have conversations with all of his young students.

“I know a lot about drugs in terms of their relationship to the music business,” Letizia said. “I have a good talk with every one of my students about how drugs worm their way into the band business. We talk about what to look out for and how not to get trapped."

T-shirts commemorating the event will also be available for sale, with proceeds benefiting the two FCS recovery programs, Letizia said.

The Portage Area Recovery House, or, PARC House, is a 23-bed recovery housing facility for women. The program provides a safe and supportive environment for women to help them continue their recovery process, Hall said. Root House, a 10-bed recovery facility for men, will also benefit. Both houses are staffed 24 hours a day and give sobriety support and teach life-building skills, Hall said.

"We're able to connect our clients with so many other resources in our community that they can benefit from being that we have over 78 programs under our umbrella," Hall said. "It's a really, really great thing and we're just so excited."

About 10 agencies will be available to share resources with victims and survivors of opioid addiction, Letizia said.

Among them will be True Freedom, which works with released convicts who are also addicts.

The event will also have a painting that people can write messages on and tell about how the opioid crisis has affected them, Hall said. She called it an "empowerment piece" because it will help people will feel inspired by the visuals and art shown at the festival.

"It's going to be a very, very fun day of great music all in the spirit of extinguishing this crisis,” Letizia said.