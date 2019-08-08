Summa Health will celebrate the opening of its new medical center in Tallmadge with a free open house on Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the medical center, 60 North Avenue.

The event, which will be held rain or shine, features a brief program at 11 a.m. followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Tours of the two-story facility and refreshments will be offered. Free parking is available.

The Summa Health Tallmadge Medical Center officially opens for patients on Sept. 5. Medical services being offered there include:

• Family and Internal Medicine, including general adult medicine, pediatrics, special

evaluations and procedures

• Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, including nonsurgical orthopedic treatment, general

orthopedics and joint pain

• General Cardiology services and heart failure management

• Imaging services, including X-ray, mammography and bone density scans

• Lab services

“We are incredibly excited to bring our personal healthcare closer to the residents of Tallmadge

and the surrounding communities,” said Dr. Jeffrey Bachtel, a Summa Health Family Medicine

specialist who has practiced in his hometown of Tallmadge for more than 35 years. “We’ve

expanded our services in this beautiful new building and look forward to meeting the

community’s healthcare needs.”