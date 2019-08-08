CHESTER TWP. — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified Daniel Hershberger, 56, as the pedestrian struck by a car on Sunday morning.

Hershberger remains in critical condition at Summa Akron City Hospital where he was transported by medical helicopter after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a crash occurring at 1:47 a.m. The Wooster post has notified his family.

Hershberger was struck by a 2010 Honda CR-V driven by Joseph Bruch, 26, who was traveling northbound on Overton Road near McAfee Road in Chester Township. Bruch did not sustain any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.