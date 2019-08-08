AKRON

Free screening of films

featuring airships

The public can view segments of 14 historic airship films — featuring the giant USS Akron and the USS Macon airships — at a free screening at 2 p.m. Friday at UA’s Polsky Building in downtown Akron.

The films, which will be shown in Room 567, include rare footage of the construction, christening and operation of the rigid airships. Built as flying aircrafts for the U.S. Navy by Goodyear-Zeppelin in Akron, the ships were 785 feet long. That's three times longer than the current Goodyear airships.

The USS Akron was lost in a weather-related accident off the New Jersey coast in 1933. Seventy-three of its 76 crew members were killed. The Macon, built and launched after the Akron, crashed off the coast of Point Sur, California, in 1935.

Seating is limited. Light refreshments will be served. The Polsky Building is at 225 S. High St.

The films are part of the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. records in UA’s Archival Services. They were recently transferred from their original nitrate stock — a combustible form — to safety film and digitized, thanks to a $37,310 grant from the National Film Preservation Foundation and an $8,000 donation from Goodyear.

Event to help those

who owe child support

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office will hold a three-day event next week aimed at assisting people who owe child support.

The event will include free genetic paternity testing, no-fee payment options, consultations with case managers, employment assistance, information on fatherhood programs and help with getting driver’s licenses back.

“If you owe child support, this is your chance to make things right,” Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said in a news release.

Those who attend should be prepared to make a payment onsite, with cash, checks and credit and debit cards accepted.

The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Aug. 16 on the fifth floor of the Ohio Building, 175 S. Main St., Akron.

For every $1 paid toward past due support in August, $1 will be waived of the support owed. A minimum payment of $100 and a signed agreement are required.

For more information, call 330-643-2765.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Council member plans

to hold office hours

Summit County Council District 6 representative Jerry Feeman is hosting public office hours from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Ellet Branch Library, 2470 E. Market St., Akron.

Feeman will be available to answer questions and hear concerns from residents. District 6 includes Tallmadge and portions of Akron, including Goodyear Heights and Ellet.

For more information, contact the Summit County Council office at 330-643-2725.

TALLMADGE

New Summa facility

to host open house

Summa Health will celebrate the opening of its new medical center in Tallmadge with a free open house on Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the medical center, 60 North Ave.

The event, which will be held rain or shine, features a brief program at 11 a.m. followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Tours of the two-story facility and refreshments will be offered. Free parking is available.

The Summa Health Tallmadge Medical Center officially opens for patients on Sept. 5. Medical services being offered there include:

• Family and Internal Medicine, including general adult medicine, pediatrics, special evaluations and procedures

• Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, including nonsurgical orthopedic treatment, general orthopedics and joint pain

• General Cardiology services and heart failure management

• Imaging services, including X-ray, mammography and bone density scans

• Lab services

WAYNE COUNTY

Patrol IDs pedestrian

who was struck by car

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified Daniel Hershberger, 56, as the pedestrian struck by a car on Sunday morning in Chester Township.

Hershberger remains in critical condition at Summa Akron City Hospital where he was transported by medical helicopter after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a crash at 1:47 a.m. The Wooster post has notified his family.

Hershberger was struck by a 2010 Honda CR-V driven by Joseph Bruch, 26, who was traveling north on Overton Road near McAfee Road in Chester Township. Bruch did not sustain any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.