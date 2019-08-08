HUDSON — Following a one-month hiatus, city officials will again discuss Downtown Phase II, but this time it will be the Planning Commission’s turn.

The commission will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday for a public hearing and to review the final plan for the residential portion of the downtown project that is planned for an area west of Morse Road and north of Owen Brown Street.

Jody Roberts, city communications manager, said the project will be built in two phases: residential space will be constructed first, followed by office space at a later date.

The commission will examine a scaled-back version of the residential part of the project that was put together by developer Joel Testa of Testa Companies in response to resident feedback at work sessions and input from council.

“We want to make sure citizens understand their comments and whatever council agreed on based on their comments is going to be forwarded to the Planning Commission and looked at by the Planning Commission,” said Roberts. “We’re not going back to the original plan.”

The key elements of the revised plan, according to information from the city, include:

• 101 housing units, which is a 29 percent reduction from the previous plan.

• Retail services north of Owen Brown Street have been removed.

• Block C (north of Owen Brown) will have 20 condominiums on the second and third floors of a building that would have commercial office space on the first floor.

• The office/commercial density was decreased by 18 percent. The square footage of office/commercial space has been reduced from 138,000 square feet to 114,000 square feet. Commercial uses will be limited to a single building.

• Office building height has been reduced. Block A (south of Owen Brown) has been reduced to a two-story building, rather than the original three-story structure. While Block C still has three stories, it will have lower floor heights than the adjacent office buildings.

• The parking structure has been removed. Lowering the commercial building height and reducing the square footage has eliminated the need for a parking structure. Surface parking will be tucked in between the office buildings.

• Office density will be reduced and the railroad underpass will be a single, alternating lane with a pedestrian lane.

• More green space and passive walking areas in the community areas. The revised plan will include a widened green space on Owen Brown and a passive walking area at the northwest corner. This is in addition to the small passive park planned on the northeast corner of Owen Brown and Morse. The downtown section of Veterans Trail is proposed for the east side of Morse that will connect the downtown to the regional train network, creating a linear greenway along Brandywine Creek.

If the commission approves the final plan, it will be sent to council for its vote, Roberts said. Council is not required to approve the final plan, but when they approved the preliminary plan last year, Roberts said the legislators asked to “see it one more time.”

While the plan would not appear as legislation before council, the legislators would vote on a motion to approve the final plan. If the final plan is approved, the city and the developer will then work on a financial agreement for Phase II, which would need council’s approval, according to Roberts.

Once the final plan is approved, Roberts said Testa can then submit architectural renderings to the Architectural and Historic Board of Review for its review and approval. The renderings will address “what these homes are going to look like, how they’re going to be laid out inside, the square footage,” said Roberts.

If the residential part of the project is approved and that work begins, Roberts said Testa will return at a later date with a plan for the office building portion of the project.