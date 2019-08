Country night: Jason Aldean: Ride All Night Tour will be at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on Friday night. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. For more, visit Livenation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Farewell concert: The Kofi Boakye's Going-Away Concert is at 7 p.m. at the Trailhead At Cascade Lofts in Akron. This will be his last Akron performance as he leaves to begin his freshman year at Berklee College of Music in Boston. Tickets are $45 at the door.