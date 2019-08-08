Thanks to a hungry customer who flagged down Akron police Wednesday night, two men who are suspects in the robbery of a Little Caesars Pizza are in custody.

The officers were patrolling in the city's Sherbondy Hill neighborhood when they were alerted by an individual about a robbery in progress at the East Avenue pizza shop.

A police spokesman said the witness continued to talk to a police dispatcher by phone as the robbery occurred. The witness had pulled into the pizza shop's parking lot to pick up an order, but observed the robbery in progress.

Officers pulled to the back of the building as two men ran out.

Da’Jaun Harvey, 19, of Akron was taken into custody without incident. Police said they recovered a handgun in his possession.

The second man, later identified as Jalin T. Butler, 20, of Akron fled and was pursued by multiple patrol units and a K-9 unit.

The police dog found Butler in the backyard of a Florida Avenue home.

A handgun was recovered on the ground next to him. Reports say he dropped it as police closed in.

According to a police report, Butler was injured during the K-9 apprehension and taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for evaluation. His injuries did not require extended medical attention.

He and Harvey were both arrested and face aggravated robbery and concealed weapons charges.

Alan Ashworth can be reached at 330-996-3859 or emailed at aashworth@thebeaconjournal.com.