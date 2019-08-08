WOOSTER — A Wooster man was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison for the sexual assault of a developmentally disabled girl — a crime he committed nearly a decade ago and admitted to two years ago during the course of applying for a job with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Wayne County Common Pleas Judge Mark K. Wiest sentenced Nathan Hoyle to four years on two merged counts of sexual battery, both third-degree felonies, and an additional 18 months on a single count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.

The sentences will be served concurrently.

Hoyle also will have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender and will remain on the offender registry for the rest of his life. He also was ordered to make restitution of $3,691 to the victim, which will cover medical expenses.

Wiest noted the maximum sentence for the sexual battery charges was five years, with 18 months for the gross sexual imposition. Should the penalties have run consecutively, he would have faced a maximum of 6½ years in prison.

Under state law, Hoyle, who had been a friend of the victim’s family, would be eligible to seek judicial release after 180 days. Wiest lengthened that time to one year and reminded Hoyle there was no guarantee his motion would be granted at that time.

“The law says I have to look at the seriousness of the offense and the potential for the person to do it again,” said Wiest. And though he noted the presentence report and a psychological evaluation indicate Hoyle is at low risk to reoffend, the judge also noted the particulars of the case contributed to the seriousness of the offense.

According to the indictment, the assault occurred sometime between January 2008 and July 2009, when Hoyle was 17 or 18 and the victim was 13 or 14. The victim suffered serious psychological harm, made worse by her age and mental condition. In addition, Wiest said, “the defendant was a friend of the family, a trusted friend of the victim’s brother and as a result of that, he stayed overnight at their house and had access to the victim.”

The parents of the victim, who were in court for the sentencing, spoke about the damage that came as a result of the assault. Because the victim has the mental capacity of a child and limited communication ability, her father said, she “has lived in her own emotional prison, unable to tell us or any other person [what happened], except God knows.”

The young woman has had trouble sleeping, has signs of depression, is frightened of loud noises and appears to be having flashbacks and signs of post-traumatic stress disorder, her mother said.

The victim’s mother said no one could figure out what had happened to the young woman, but that the problems brought her to her knees in prayer for her daughter. Two weeks after that prayer, the victim’s parents got a call from a Wooster Police Department detective regarding Hoyle.

“You’ll never convince me God is dead,” the mother said. “He heard my plea and he answered me.”

Still, the victim’s father told Hoyle: “I forgive you. I forgive you because Jesus commands me to do so” and also because he doesn’t want to live with the hatred. The victim’s mother encouraged Hoyle to look at the sentencing as “an intervention. It is a crossroads. It is an opportunity to change direction.

“More than hurting us, you hurt yourself,” the victim’s mother said. “And most of all, you have aggrieved almighty God.”

During the hearing, Hoyle apologized to the victim and her family, as well as to his own family.

“I know I can never undo what’s been done,” he said. “I just want to accept responsibility and get the help I need and let the victim and their family get the help they need to continue to heal.”