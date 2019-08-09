The Akron Metro Regional Transit Authority has nabbed a $75,000 grant from the Cleveland-based Fund for Our Economic Future to test a door-to-door service to get workers to their jobs in northern Summit County.

The public bus company was one of three winners of the group's The Paradox Prize, a program designed to better connect people with employers. The other winners announced Friday are an effort to use church vans in Cleveland to shuttle workers to suburban jobs ($100,000) and a ride-sharing service in East Cleveland, Euclid and Cleveland to suburban jobs. ($16,000).

"These three awards are a great start for our mobility solutions portfolio and have significant potential to connect people to actual jobs," Fund Vice President Bethia Burke said in a prepared statement. "Together, these experiments promise to forge connections between at least five different neighborhoods and four different job hubs, represent different kinds of solution providers, and test both pre-planned and on-demand routes."

More than 50 proposals were submitted from six different counties for the grants. The Paradox Prize — supported by the Fund for Our Economic Future, the National Fund for Workforce Solutions, Greater Cleveland Partnership, The Lozick Family Foundation and DriveOhio — plans to award up to $1 million over the next three years to support up to 15 pilot programs.

There will be two more rounds of winners announced this year. Applications are being accepted through Sept. 9. For more details, go to: paradoxprize.com.