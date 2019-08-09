An Akron mother was sentenced to prison this week for failing to properly care for her 4-month-old son, who suffered serious injuries and was nutritionally neglected.

Cristina Auberry, 24, pleaded guilty to child endangering in April. The charge carries a penalty of up to three years in prison.

Summit County Judge Alison McCarty sentenced Auberry to 18 months in prison Wednesday.

McCarty sentenced Terrell Hadden, the boy's father, to two years in prison in May. Hadden, 28, of Delray Beach, Fla., also pleaded guilty to child endangering.

Auberry brought her son to Akron Children’s Hospital on Jan. 31, 2018, for swelling and irritation around his eye. A doctor determined the boy had 10 fractured ribs, a right clavicle fracture, a cervical neck fracture and a liver laceration, and that he was failing to thrive because of nutritional neglect. The neck fracture was so severe it is referred to as a “hangman’s fracture.” The doctor determined the boy had been abused, court officials said.

Neither Auberrry nor Hadden admitted to harming the boy.

Though the person responsible couldn’t be determined, McCarty said prison time was necessary because of the extent of the boy’s injuries.