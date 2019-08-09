RAVENNA — A North Canton motorcyclist who survived a crash because he was wearing a helmet will receive a "Saved by the Helmet" award Monday.

Motorcycle Ohio, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Portage County Safe Communities will present the award to Hunter Lauby at a "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" event from 10 to 11 a.m. at the University Hospitals Portage Medical Center, 6847 N. Chestnut St.

Lauby was the only occupant of a motorcycle when a Chevrolet Malibu turned into his path last month at the intersection of U.S. Route 224 and state Route 532 in Suffield Township. He struck the car and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Although he sustained serious injuries, the groups said his helmet saved him from life-threatening, if not fatal, injuries.