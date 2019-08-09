FirstEnergy Solutions said Friday that a western Pennsylvania coal-fired electric plant that had been scheduled to close in June 2021 will be idled much sooner.

The company said in a news release that it has notified electricity grid overseer PJM Interconnect that its Bruce Mansfield Unit 3 — Pennsylvania's largest coal-fired plant — in the Beaver County community of Shippingport will be deactivated Nov. 7.

Akron-based FES, which is going through a bankruptcy reorganization in which it plans to emerge as an independent spinoff of FirstEnergy Corp., blamed "a lack of economic viability in current market conditions."

The company has said it can't compete in regional wholesale markets as coal and nuclear lose out to cheaper energy sources such as natural gas and renewables. FES announced last year that it would shut down the Pennsylvania plant and its last three coal-fired plants in Ohio.



President Donald Trump has vowed to take steps to prevent struggling coal-fired and nuclear power plants from closing.

FES previously deactivated Bruce Mansfield's Units 1 and 2 — both nuclear-powered plants — in February 2019.

According to the release, the deactivation "will be safely and responsibly conducted in accordance with relevant regulations and guidelines. By November, the workforce will be reduced to a level required to complete deactivation activities. In all cases, [FES] will comply with its collective bargaining agreement, including severance as applicable, and have already initiated discussions with Union leadership. Deactivation activities are projected to be completed by May 2020."

The FES restructuring case is proceeding in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Ohio in Akron, with a hearing later this month on the company's plan to emerge from bankruptcy protection.