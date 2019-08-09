HUDSON — Skateboarders can look forward to seeing an upgraded and expanded skate park after City Council authorized additional money for the project.

Council on Tuesday night voted 6-1 to appropriate an additional $125,000 to expand the park at Veterans Way Park by 2,500 square feet. Council member Alex Kelemen cast the dissenting vote.

Of the $125,000, $50,000 will come from a donation being made by the Vans Shoe Co. The remaining $75,000 will come from the parks department budget. Council previously authorized spending $250,000 for the renovation. With the added funding approved by council, the overall cost of the project is $375,000.

Before the vote, council discussed the cost of the project, concerns about safety at the current park and the concept of city tax dollars being used to pay for a facility that is used by people from multiple communities.

Council President Bill Wooldredge said he expected the existing skate park would be shut down later in the summer and the construction of the new park would happen in late winter or early spring next year.

“I’m hoping in the meantime that the park board might be able to get some ... additional funding to partially offset the remaining funds that will have to be put out by the park board and the city,” Wooldredge said.