It was hard to tell who had more fun at First Tee Akron’s Putting with Police event Friday at Mud Run Golf Course in Akron.

The event, designed to bring law enforcement officers and children together for an afternoon of putting and driving, drew law enforcement personnel from departments around the county, including the Akron, Bath, Lakemore and Fairlawn police departments, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Phillip L. Young, independent police auditor for Akron, organizes the annual event. He said about 100 children and 20 to 30 officers attended.

“Right now, there’s this stigma that police don’t get along with citizens and citizens don’t get along with police,” Young said.

The event allows children who may have an unflattering image of law enforcement to see that officers are human, too, and some can shank a golf ball as well as any 14-year-old.

Carlos Smith, who will begin as Akron post commander for the Ohio Highway Patrol on Aug. 18, praised the event.

“It’s something positive that doesn’t involve red or blue lights,” Smith said. “This is a great event for children.”

Barberton resident Johnny Sovacool, 7, attended the event with his mother, Michelle. He spent some time with “Officer Erik” from the Fairlawn Police Department.

Johnny said he likes golf best when “the ball goes high and you can win something.” His mother said he’s been golfing for about three years.

Akron resident Christopher Falconer brought his three daughters, Jadyn, 14, Gabriella, 13, and Jasmine, 10, to the event.

At the tee, Gabriella said she likes golf but isn’t sure she can fit it into her busy schedule. She plays several sports, including soccer, basketball and track for Akron's Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts.

“I really enjoy learning about it,” she said. “You have to have specific skills.”

Hoban student Solomon Petrie, one of the nation’s top 15-year-old golfers, has been involved with First Tee for years.

He said the event helps kids get to know officers and discover that they aren’t someone to fear.

Summit County Sheriff’s Capt. Kandy Fatheree said she loved the event and the interaction with children. During a Facebook Live question-and-answer session, children and officers talked about the dearth of female law enforcement officers.

She hopes the event will help girls realize that being a law enforcement officer is a career they can consider.

“A lot of girls came up and wanted to talk,” Fatheree said. “I would love to come back and do this event next year.”

