MEDINA — Fire-Dex has acquired cleaning and repair company Gear Wash of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Fire-Dex, a family-owned manufacturer of protective equipment for first responders, said the acquisition will allow the company to provide National Fire Protection Association 1851 standard clean and repair maintenance for its products.

“We are dedicated to the health and safety of firefighters and this acquisition will help us take another step towards combating carcinogen exposure," Fire-Dex President Steve Allison said in a prepared statement.

Terms of the deal were not included in a news release.