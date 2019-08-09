Mustard Seed Market & Café is launching a loyalty program called Friends of the Seed.

The program will provided additional coupons, discounts and exclusive deals, the Akron-area grocer said.

“Friends of the Seed takes a large role in our effort to enter into the digital world and create a better shopping experience for all of our customers, while also helping them save money," CEO Gabe Nabors said Friday in a news release.

Customers can sign up in store or on the Mustard Seed website. In addition to coupons for everyday items, Mustard Seed will provide free birthday perks, increase flash sales, and host exclusive events for members such as wine tastings, new items tastings in both the markets and their cafes, and yoga classes.

Mustard Seed has locations in Bath, Akron and Solon.