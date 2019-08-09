Although it felt like it would never dry out this spring, we had been in an extended period of hot and dry weather. While we received a good soaking this week, the weather pattern for the rest of the month is predicted to follow typical August trends.

Some trees, shrubs and other plants are showing signs of drought stress.

Wilting is an easily identified sign of drought stress. Plants that are slightly wilted will usually perk back up once they receive a good soaking. However, if plants are past what is called the permanent wilting point, they are unable to recover and will perish.

Some plants will develop leaf scorch during periods of inadequate moisture. The leaves will begin to turn brown along the margins or may develop spots between the main veins. In severe cases, the entire leaf will turn brown or black and die. In evergreens, the needle tips may turn a slightly pinkish or tan color under drought stress and may eventually turn brown.

Here are some tips to help manage plants during periods of hot and dry weather.:

Remove weeds: Each person’s definition of a weed might be different, but the fact remains that a plant that is not the “desired” plant is competing for resources. By removing weeds, there is more soil moisture available for the desired plant, as well as more sun and better airflow.

Water deeply: Most plants will maintain growth or at least persist with 1 inch of water per week. Some plants may need more during the hottest, driest months of the year. It is better to commit to water once or twice per week “deeply” rather than watering several times shallowly. Watering deeply encourages plants to develop deeper root systems where it is cooler and moister in the soil profile.

Prioritize newly planted plants: Newly placed plants have not had the time to develop adequate root systems. Check these plants several times a week during dry spells.

Stop fertilizing: During hot and dry spells, there will be little benefit to fertilizing plants. In addition, plants are stressed during hot and dry weather and fertilizer can actually burn the foliage and roots.

Water in the morning and when there isn’t any wind: Watering in the morning will decrease evapotranspiration and decrease potential for disease development.

Remember what is “normal” for the plant: Established fescue and other cool season grass lawns will go dormant during the heat. This is a normal occurrence and happens almost every year. The grass will recover as soon as the weather cools off and rain returns. Maintaining a mowing height of 2½-3 inches will also help cool season grasses survive dry, hot conditions.

Mulch: Adding a couple inches of mulch will prevent soil surface evaporation and help manage weeds.

Plan for next year: After removing plants at the end of the season and before planting next year, incorporate compost or organic matter into the planting area. Compost helps increase water retention and adds a small amount of nutrients to the soil.

Consider plants that generally need less water to thrive: Plants differ in how much water they need to survive. Consider plants that need less water in order to tolerate unpredictable weather patterns.

Upcoming workshop

What’s Bugging You? Need help identifying pests and diseases in the garden?

Ohio State University Extension and Let’s Grow Akron will be holding a hands-on diagnostic workshop 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at 467 Harvey Ave., Akron. Identification and management practices will be discussed.

Bring a lawn chair.

The workshop is free but please register by sending an email to Jacqueline Kowalski at kowalski.124@osu.edu

Jacqueline Kowalski is the Summit County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator for the Ohio State University. For questions on local foods, food production or other garden-related questions, contact her at kowalski.124@osu.edu or 330-928-4769. The Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Hotline is open! For answers to your gardening questions call 330-928-4769, select the Master Gardener Hotline prompt, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays.