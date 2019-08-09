AKRON

Woman sentenced

for child endangering

An Akron mother was sentenced to prison this week for failing to properly care for her 4-month-old son, who suffered serious injuries and was nutritionally neglected.

Cristina Auberry, 24, pleaded guilty to child endangering in April. The charge carries a penalty of up to three years in prison.

Summit County Judge Alison McCarty sentenced Auberry to 18 months in prison Wednesday.

McCarty sentenced Terrell Hadden, the boy's father, to two years in prison in May. Hadden, 28, of Delray Beach, Florida, also pleaded guilty to child endangering.

Auberry brought her son to Akron Children’s Hospital on Jan. 31, 2018, for swelling and irritation around his eye. A doctor determined the boy had 10 fractured ribs, a right clavicle fracture, a cervical neck fracture and a liver laceration, and that he was failing to thrive because of nutritional neglect. The doctor determined the boy had been abused, court officials said.

Neither Auberrry nor Hadden admitted to harming the boy.

Though the person responsible couldn’t be determined, McCarty said prison time was necessary because of the extent of the boy’s injuries.

Dueling piano evening

to raise funds for shelter

The Battered Women’s Shelter will have its sixth annual Dueling Pianos fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Hilton Akron/Fairlawn.

The funds will go to key programs provided by the shelter, such as therapy, support groups, shelter, meals and clothing.

The shelter also is seeking merchandise and/or gift certificates for use in a silent auction and raffles during the event.

Cost is $80 per person or $750 for a table of 10.

For more information, call Sarah Krieger at 330-374-0740.

COPLEY

Interstate 77 ramp

to close for repairs

The Interstate 77 southbound ramp to Medina Road eastbound will be closed from Monday through Friday for a culvert project, the Ohio Department of Transportation said. The detour will be I-77 southbound to Ridgewood Road to I-77 northbound.

LAKE TWP.

Lions Festival to feature

car show, parade, rides

Games, rides, fireworks, a parade and a car show are highlights of the Uniontown Lions Festival, running Wednesday through Aug. 17 at the Hartville Marketplace.

Festival hours are 6 to 11 p.m. with free admission and free parking. Fireworks are scheduled for Aug. 17. The car show will take place Friday, and the parade will step off at 5 p.m. Saturday.

A hymn sing with local churches takes place from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday followed by Better Monday performing praise and popular music from 8:45 to 10:15 p.m.

For information, visit uniontownlions.org.

PAINESVILLE

Judge forbids boasting

about throwing iguana

A judge told a man who threw an iguana at a restaurant manager that he's not allowed to brag about the crime, The Associated Press reported.

Arnold Teeter, 49, pleaded guilty Thursday to cruelty to animals and resisting arrest.

Painesville Municipal Judge Michael Cicconetti sentenced Teeter to two years of probation. The conditions also include that Teeter cannot live in a home with animals for five years.

In April, authorities said Teeter pulled the 2-foot-long iguana from under his sweatshirt, swung it around by its tail and threw it at a Perkins Restaurant manager but missed.

The iguana suffered a fractured leg but recovered.

The lizard had ended up with Teeter after getting away from its rightful owners while they were moving. It has since been returned to them.

RAVENNA

Motorcycle operator

to get safety award

A North Canton motorcyclist who survived a crash because he was wearing a helmet will receive a "Saved by the Helmet" award Monday.

Motorcycle Ohio, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Portage County Safe Communities will present the award to Hunter Lauby at a "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" event from 10 to 11 a.m. at the University Hospitals Portage Medical Center, 6847 N. Chestnut St.

Lauby was the only occupant of a motorcycle when a Chevrolet Malibu turned into his path last month at U.S. Route 224 and state Route 532 in Suffield Township. He struck the car and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Although he sustained serious injuries, the groups said his helmet saved him from life-threatening, if not fatal, injuries.