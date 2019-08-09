Baseball great: Rocky Colavito will be remembered Saturday at the Baseball Heritage Museum at League Park at 6601 Lexington Ave. in Cleveland. Author Mark Sommer will be on hand to discuss the slugger as the museum marks Colavito’s birthday. Sommer penned "Rocky Colavito: Cleveland's Iconic Slugger."

Brick by brick: The Akron RubberDucks will host Movie Night at Canal Park at 7 p.m. Saturday. The family-friendly movie “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” will be shown. Tickets are $5. Gates open at 6 p.m., and families can play and relax on blankets in the outfield grass before the film is shown on the 26-by-68-foot HD video board.