The GriefCare Place offers free support groups that give the one grieving the loss of a loved one by death the understanding of the grief process and encourages them that healing will come. All grief support groups are at no cost.



All groups will meet at The GriefCare Place Support Center, at 4499 Darrow Road in Stow in the Serenity Hospice building – entrance in rear. Please call the office for further information and detailed directions 330-686-1750 or email griefcareplace@gmail.com. Monthly meeting calendars are posted on our website, www.thegriefcareplace.org



Upcoming group sessions:



• Widowed Men — A support group for men of any age dealing with the loss of their spouse. The next group meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday.



• Bereaved Parents — A support group for parents who have experienced the death of a child of any age. The next group meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday.



• After Suicide — A support group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one through a completed suicide. The next group meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday,.