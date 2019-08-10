School is almost ready to start. Is your child immunized? There is a growing, and frightening, trend to not immunize children. Most of this trend is based on incorrect information about vaccines.



According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) there are six things you should know about the vaccines used to immunize your child and yourself.



First, we all need vaccines throughout our lives to help protect against serious diseases. Each year thousands of Americans get sick from diseases that could be prevented by vaccines — some are hospitalized and recover; others die. Immunization for children, teens and adults is the best protection against these diseases.



Second, outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases still happen in communities across the U.S.



Vaccines have greatly reduced infectious diseases that once harmed, or killed, many children and adults. But, the germs that cause vaccine-preventable disease still exist and can be spread to those not protected by vaccines. Although measles was declared to be eliminated from the U.S. in 2000, it is still common in other countries and unvaccinated travelers have brought measles from abroad to the U.S. when they returned. There have been over a thousand measles cases in 2019 in the United States.



Third, the CDC and FDA both take many steps to make sure vaccines are safe. Before a vaccine is approved for use it goes through years of stringent testing to make sure it is both safe and effective. Once a vaccine is licensed, FDA and CDC continue monitoring to make sure there are no safety issues. Like any medication, vaccines can cause side effects. In most cases, side effects are mild (e.g., soreness where the shot was given) but go away within a few days. Severe, long-lasting side effects from vaccines are rare.



Fourth, vaccines give you the ability to protect your children from getting sick. Immunization has had an enormous impact on improving the health of children in the United States. Most parents today have never seen the devastating, deadly consequences of vaccine-preventable diseases. Immunization is a powerful defense and one of the best ways parents can protect infants, children, and teens from harmful diseases that can be deadly.



Fifth, you can even make sure your baby is born with protection by getting vaccinated when you are pregnant. When you are pregnant, you share everything with your baby through the placenta. When you get vaccinated, you protect yourself and you pass some protection on to your baby in utero and after birth when they are too young to have their own immunity.



Sixth, vaccines aren’t just for kids. They can help adults stay healthy, especially if they have certain health conditions. Even if you were vaccinated as a child, the protection can wear off over time. Adults with chronic conditions like asthma/COPD, heart disease, and diabetes are more likely to get complications from certain diseases.



Vaccination is an important part of good health for all ages. Immunize your children for school, for life, for good health. And get yourself some boosters, too.



For more information about vaccinations and immunization go to https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vac-gen/vaxwithme.html



Mrs. Theil is a child advocate in Wayne and Holmes counties. She can be contacted at BeverlyVT@aol.com.