CUYAHOGA FALLS — A woman whose daughter died of a drug overdose is headed to Washington, D.C., next month to speak at the Congressional Addiction, Treatment and Recovery Caucus, Beacon Journal/Ohio.com news partner News 5 Cleveland reports.

Brenda Ryan will talk about grandparents raising their grandchildren because of the opioid epidemic.

“We get no money, we need help," she told the television station. "These grandparents need help, so I want to try to get some direct funding for these grandparents. That's my ultimate goal."

The caucus, led by Tim Ryan, D-Niles, is Sept. 19.

Brenda Ryan's daughter Sheena Moore was 31 when she died in June 2016. She formed Keys to Serenity to help other parents cope with loss.

