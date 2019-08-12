The ousted Windham superintendent accused of having sex with students while she was the district’s junior/senior high school principal has requested a 60-day continuance on the trial scheduled for Aug. 20 as she works on plea negotiations.

According to Portage County Common Pleas Court records, Laura Amero’s attorney Joseph F. Gorman filed a continuance on Aug. 2 that read, “Pursuant to Rule 11 plea negotiations, undersigned counsel has had numerous discussions with Assistant Prosecutor, Connie Lewandowski in regard to a resolution of this case. Defendant is in the need of additional time in order to present the prosecutor with additional valuable information in that regard.”

He continued that Lewandowski indicated that she did not object to the continuance.

Amero, 35, of Austintown, resigned from the district on June 4, two months after she was initially placed on paid leave. On April 22, she pleaded not guilty to two third-degree felony counts of sexual battery in connection with one of the victims, now age 18; two fourth-degree felony counts of attempted sexual battery in connection with the second victim, now 19; and two first-degree misdemeanor counts of intimidation of a crime victim or witness. The district then suspended her without pay on April 24.

The intimidation allegedly took place March 28, according to court records. Amero was principal of the junior/senior high school during the times the alleged sexual battery occurred and superintendent when the alleged intimidation occurred.

A pre-trial is scheduled for Wednesday, according to court documents.